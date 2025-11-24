Ribbon Cutting – Raising Canes

Sioux City, IA — Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of Raising Canes on Wednesday, December 4! The celebration begins at 8:30 AM and features free Cane’s for a year giveaways, community givebacks, and more. Guests can enter to win free Cane’s for a year from 8:30 to 9:30 AM.

The Raising Canes chain of restaurants began 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They are known for their fried chicken fingers and “Cane’s Sauce.” The new Sioux City location is at 5800 Sunnybrook Drive, near the Hobby Lobby.