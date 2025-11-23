Peirce Mansion hosts free Holiday Open House

Free refreshments, festive entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus are among the highlights of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association’s Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. The free event will feature musical performances by North High Madrigal from 1:15-1:45 and the clarinet quartet from Morningside University from 2:15-2:45.

The historic Victorian-era mansion will be open to the public as a way of saying “thank you” to the community for its support throughout the year. Volunteers on the Association’s Peirce Mansion Committee have restored the mansion back to its former glory after the Sioux City Public Museum moved downtown in 2011. The renovations have made the Peirce Mansion the perfect venue to rent for special occasions such as weddings, parties and company events.

Built in 1893 by local developer John Peirce, the home was purchased by the Junior League of Sioux City for $10,000 in 1958. After being donated to the City of Sioux City for use as a cultural building, it served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 to 2011. The mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The historic John Peirce Mansion is located at 2901 Jackson Street in Sioux City. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.