IEDA Board approves assistance for three companies, quality of life projects and amended reinvestment district plans

Des Moines, IA – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved assistance for a manufacturing company in Muscatine and two innovation companies located in Coralville and Iowa City. Projects in Decorah, Fonda and Sioux City received awards through the Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) program. In addition, reinvestment districts in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines received approval for amended plans.

Kraft Heinz to upgrade Muscatine facility

Kraft Heinz, a leading U.S. multinational food and beverage company, operates its oldest manufacturing facility in Muscatine, producing a wide range of condiments and sauces. Due to the facility’s age and current condition, the company plans significant infrastructure improvements and modernization upgrades to sustain operations in Iowa. This project will help retain 404 jobs and represents a qualifying capital investment of $48 million. The board awarded a $2 million forgivable loan along with tax incentives through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program.

Awards made to two startups

Coralville’s Pani Clean, Inc. is focused on removing nitrates at the source, converting them to useful products and making clean water more affordable and accessible. Their product is a modular, containerized unit designed for plug-and-play installation connected to a customer’s waste stream, where it uses an electrochemical process to convert nitrate into nitrogen gas or green ammonia to be reused on site. The company was awarded a $50,000 Proof of Commercial Relevance (POCR) loan for IP development and evaluation, proof of concept work and key personnel.

Halide Biologics, Inc., based in Iowa City, leverages the potential of chemical biology to enhance the pharmacological properties of protein therapeutics. The company designs novel halogenated protein drugs of increased stability to treat a growing number of medical diseases and conditions. This work seeks to overcome the weaknesses of existing protein drugs currently in clinical use. The company was awarded a $50,000 POCR loan for IP development and evaluation, proof of concept work, product refinement and key personnel.

Award recommendations for these funds are made by the Technology Commercialization Committee to the IEDA Board for approval.

CAT grant awarded to three projects

The City of Decorah was awarded $1 million to develop the Decorah Athletic Complex, which will include four baseball/softball diamonds, two batting cages, eight pickleball courts, concession building and playground. The addition of accessible restrooms will support the Freeport and Trout Run trails located there as well. The city expects to increase travel and overnight stays for families due to weekend tournaments and educational workshops. The total project cost is $4.2 million.

The City of Fonda was awarded $39,000 to construct two new outdoor, professional grade pickleball courts. A sidewalk is also included in the project to connect it to an established park with a swimming pool, playground, shelter house, basketball courts and baseball field. The combination of amenities will enhance the community’s recreational opportunities. The total project cost is $130,451.

Camp High Hopes in Sioux City was awarded $818,000 to build a new multi-purpose adaptive recreation center, supporting programs for children, teens and adults with disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses as well as their friends and families. The nearly 15,000-square-foot facilities will include a large gym and two classrooms. The camp expects the rec center to serve 40% more visitors. The total project cost is $4.1 million.

The CAT program provides financial assistance to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. Award recommendations for these funds are made by the CAT Review Committee to the IEDA Board for approval.

Cedar Rapids and Des Moines reinvestment district plans receive final approval

On July 22, 2022, the City of Cedar Rapids was approved for a maximum benefit amount of $9 million for the Cedar Rapids Central Reinvestment District with a commencement date established as January 1, 2025. Since then, a couple projects were identified as not ready for development and were removed from the plan. The district will still include mixed-use buildings, public plaza and an entertainment center. At today’s board meeting, the amended Cedar Rapids Central Reinvestment District plan was approved for the maximum benefit of $6 million. The projects within the reinvestment district area represent a $162 million investment.

On April 22, 2022, the Merle Hay 28E Board was approved for a maximum benefit amount of $26.5 million for the Merle Hay Reinvestment District with a commencement date of October 1, 2023. In August 2025, the Merle Hay 28E Board proposed an amended district plan, which was reviewed and scored by an evaluation committee. The new project plan includes the development of Merle Hay Arena with volleyball and pickleball courts, a hotel, retailers, a credit union and mixed-used housing opportunities. Today, the amended Merle Hay Reinvestment District plan was approved for the maximum benefit of $26.5 million with modified conditions. The projects within the reinvestment district area represent a $164 million investment.

The Iowa Reinvestment District Program is designed to assist communities in developing transformative projects that improve the quality of life, create and enhance unique opportunities, and substantially benefit the community, region and state. The program provides for up to $100 million in new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenues to be “reinvested” within approved districts that cannot exceed 75 acres in size and must be in an Urban Renewal Area.