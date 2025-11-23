Former Boondocks truck stop near Williams to reopen as TA

A truck stop along Interstate 35 in northern Iowa near Williams that was known for 45 years as being a haven for truck drivers during Iowa blizzards will reopen soon under a new name.

The Boondocks closed in 2018, and reopened as a Jay Bros truck stop in 2019, until it closed up again over a year ago.

The nearby Boondocks Motel was demolished earlier this year.

Social media posts stated there have been interviews for those wishing to be an employee at the former iconic truck stop in Hamilton County.

A giant TA (TravelCenters of America) Truck Stop sign was recently installed. Officials with the Ohio-based firm have not announced when the official opening will take place.

This will be the second truck stop for Williams. The Flying J Truck Stop is located not far from the future TA Truck Stop.