Sparklight Donates 150 Turkeys to Help Feed Siouxland Families This Holiday Season

Sioux City, IA – Sparklight®, Sioux City’s hometown internet provider, is helping brighten the holidays for local families through a donation of 150 turkeys to the Food Bank of Siouxland. This contribution comes at a critical time, with the organization seeing more than twice the usual need for food assistance in recent weeks.

The donation took place today at the Food Bank of Siouxland, with eight Sparklight associates delivering the turkeys in a procession of bucket trucks and technician vehicles — a gesture underscoring the company’s spirit of service and community connection.

“Food banks are swamped right now, and we knew we wanted to help in a meaningful way,” said Karl Pauling, Sparklight Regional Marketing Director – North Central. “Being part of this effort — driving in together, unloading the turkeys and knowing they’ll go straight to neighbors who are struggling — is incredibly rewarding for our team. We’re proud to stand with the Food Bank of Siouxland and bring hope to families during the holidays.”

This is the only turkey donation the Food Bank of Siouxland is scheduled to receive this year, making the contribution especially impactful.

“Our team at the Food Bank of Siouxland has been working hard to ensure that our neighbors have food,” said Valerie Petersen, Food Bank of Siouxland Associate Executive Director. “When Sparklight told us they would be donating 150 turkeys, we were overwhelmed with gratitude. This gift means so much to our organizations and will provide a holiday meal to 150 families that may not have had one otherwise. This will be a huge weight off the shoulders of many, and we are deeply grateful for Sparklight’s generosity and partnership in feeding our friends and neighbors facing food insecurity.”

Sparklight’s donation is part of the company’s commitment to the communities it serves. The company also creates impact through local volunteerism, donations to schools and community development initiatives, and grants through its Charitable Giving Fund. This includes $22,000 in grants to Sioux City-area nonprofits.

