STEM Saturdays at the Sioux City Public Library

The Sioux City Public Library will offer STEM events for youth ages 4-12 on the fourth Saturday of each month, November through April. The first event will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street.

Two sets of classes for will be offered based on age. Youth ages 9-12 will attend Innovation Studio where they will investigate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concepts with a variety of hands-on programs, which could include our Maker Cart, Spintronics, and Blue-Bots. At the November 22 event, youth will build their own wiggle bot using a small motor, a power source, wire and recyclables that they will get to keep.

STEM Playground is designed for ages 4-8 and features hands-on fun for curious minds. These events will include All About Balance where young learners explore big concepts through play using large and small motor skills, thanks to resources from the Iowa Regents’ Center for Early Developmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa.

“These events are designed to engage young learners, develop computational thinking skills, and spark a curiosity for STEM concepts,” said Library Youth Services Manager Adrienne Dunn. “We provide the basic directions, tools and supplies, and we let their creativity and design process take it from there.”

STEM programming at the library is made possible through Iowa Scale Up Awards given by the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

The events are free; however, registration is required. Register for these events and more on the library’s website at siouxcitylibrary.org or by calling (712) 255-2933, option 2. Downtown parking is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. during the week.