Research.com highlights Dordt for strong value and student success

Sioux Center, IA — Dordt University has been named one of the top colleges in Iowa in the newly released 2026 Research.com Best Colleges rankings. Dordt earned the #4 spot in Iowa and placed #491 nationally, reflecting strong performance in affordability, educational quality, and alumni outcomes.

Research.com, a platform known for its extensive analysis of higher education data, evaluated more than 6,000 institutions, ultimately ranking over 1,700 colleges and universities through a detailed review of more than 400 metrics sourced from the U.S. Department of Education’s IPEDS database, College Scorecard, and other reputable sources. Institutions were assessed using Research.com’s proprietary entropy-based methodology.

“We analyze hundreds of data points to help students and families understand the full picture of what a university offers,” says Pawel Dabrowski, Ph.D., the data scientist leading the ranking.

“At Dordt, we believe students learn best when they’re known, supported, and challenged within a Christ-centered community,” says Orrie Rodriguez, Dordt’s director of admissions. “This ranking reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff who pour into students every day, helping them grow academically, spiritually, and professionally. We’re grateful to see that commitment recognized.”

In addition to ranking among the Best Colleges in Iowa, Dordt was recognized in several Research.com lists, including:

Most Popular Colleges in Iowa (#9)

Best Value Colleges in Iowa (#12)

To view Dordt’s full profile and the complete Research.com rankings, visit research.com/best-colleges.