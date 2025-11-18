Allegiant Air pilots picket at DSM and more than 20 other US airports

Allegiant Air pilots picket at DSM and more than 20 other US...

It’s not a strike, but picketers are pacing outside 22 airports today, including Des Moines International.

Flights are not being impacted, at least not yet.

Teamsters from Local 2118 are representing 1,400 Allegiant Air pilots in the nationwide demonstration.

They’re calling for a fair contract and an end to delays in negotiations.

In a news release, the union says Allegiant “continues to ask for concessions while investing in everything except their dedicated pilots.”

It says this picket is a reminder to the company that without pilots, the planes don’t fly.

It comes the same day Allegiant is announcing several new nonstop routes, including between Des Moines and Philadelphia and from Des Moines to Burbank, California.