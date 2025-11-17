Riverfront Trail and Lane Along Southbound I-29 South of the South Dakota Border in Sioux City is Open

Crews from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) District 3 Office have reopened the Riverfront Trail and southbound lane along I-29 south of the South Dakota border in Sioux City.

Repairs were made to the trail to repair flood damage along the trail and southbound I-29 caused by last year’s flooding. Permanent repairs included final stabilization of the interstate foundations and riverbank along the Big Sioux River, repaving the bike trail, and installation of a fence.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or X (find links at https://iowadot.gov/travel-tools/iowa-511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.