Red Shoe Shindig to be held Friday

South Sioux City, NE — Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Red Shoe Shindig, where everyone shines in red! This event will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025 at the South Sioux Marriott Riverfront Hotel. Enjoy a fun evening with a gourmet meal, live and silent auctions, raffles, and games.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland. Sponsors are invited to partner with the Red Shoe Shindig for a night of celebration and impact. For more information, contact Renee Eyers at 712-251-4190.