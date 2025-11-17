Lake View plant’s expansion could lead to up to 100 new jobs

Sac County’s largest employer plans another expansion of its facility in Lake View.

EVAPCO is a global company that makes industrial refrigeration units. Brett Meyer, manager of the company’s plant in Lake View, says for years his facility has been relying on shipments of stainless steel tubing from a plant in Illinois, but after the expansion, that tubing will be made in Lake View. Up to 100 more people will be hired once the 95,000 square foot addition in completed.

Back in 2022, the company spent $12.5 MILLION to add production space to its Lake View facility and about 85 jobs were added to the payroll.