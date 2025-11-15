Ascension FBO Network Hosts Sioux City Open House to Celebrate New Facility, Brand Launch

Ascension FBO Network is proud to announce the rebranding celebration of the new state-of-the-art Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal at Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX). The community is invited to join Ascension, airport leadership, and civic partners for an Open House and Happy Hour Celebration on Wednesday, November 20th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the new terminal facility.

The event will feature a hosted happy hour with catered hors d’oeuvres, guided tours of the newly completed terminal and hangar complex, and an opportunity to meet with local leaders, city council members, Chamber members, the Sioux Gateway Airport Board, and members of the Siouxland business community.

“This new facility represents more than just the City’s investment in airport infrastructure, it’s a partnership with Sioux City to grow aviation opportunities, attract new business, and support the next generation of pilots and technicians,” said Jay Hamby, Chief Operating Officer, Ascension FBO Network. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone alongside the City, Morningside University’s flight program, and all of our partners who share a vision for Sioux Gateway’s bright future.”

The new Ascension FBO terminal and hangar complex offers a modern, comfortable experience for travelers, crews, and the general aviation community. The rebranding from Oracle Aviation to Ascension FBO Network signifies the company’s continued growth across the country, bringing an elevated customer experience, operational excellence, and community investment to every market it serves.

Ascension’s commitment to Sioux City includes supporting the Morningside University flight school, creating local aviation career pathways, and helping to position Sioux Gateway Airport as a regional hub for business and general aviation.

Guests are encouraged to stop by, enjoy refreshments, and see firsthand the exciting progress taking flight at Sioux Gateway Airport.

Event Details

Location: Ascension FBO Terminal, Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX)

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Catered Happy Hour & Facility Tour

About Ascension FBO Network

Ascension FBO Network is a premier provider of fixed base operations across the United States, dedicated to redefining the general aviation experience through world-class facilities, exceptional customer service, and a deep commitment to the communities it serves.