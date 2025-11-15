2025 Iowa Cattle Industry Convention to be Held December 16 in Altoona

Ames, IA – The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA), the leading grassroots organization supporting Iowa’s beef cattle industry, invites cattle producers and industry supporters to attend the 2025 Iowa Cattle Industry Convention being held December 16 at the Meadows Event Center in Ames, Iowa.

The Iowa Cattle Industry Convention is where innovators meet and businesses grow! The event offers an excellent opportunity for both those just starting out and those with years of experience to come together, network, and learn.

Following a successful event last year, ICA is excited to continue that momentum and has added significantly to the educational value of this year’s event. Beyond the keynote, participants will have more than nine sessions to choose from, allowing them to customize their learning experience to best fit their needs.

This year, ICA looks forward to welcoming Kevin Good with CattleFax to provide the keynote, Industry Situation Update and Outlook, where he’ll bring his more than 30 years of experience with CattleFax to share insights on the ever-changing global marketplace of the beef cattle industry.

Additionally, we have added Classrooms to Cattle, an opportunity for the next generation of our industry to get involved in the Iowa Cattle Industry Convention. Juniors, seniors, and college students interested in the cattle industry can attend a special educational track designed to help those getting their start in the industry. Students can attend complementary, thanks to support from the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation and Farm Credit Services. Space is limited.

Connection is key, and ICA has worked in a variety of networking opportunities. Guests will not want to miss out on our beef pairing experience, industry social, and entertainment. We are nearing a sold-out tradeshow and will have more than 30 industry partners on-site to share their products and services. For entertainment, we are bringing back the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation Auction. There will be many great items to choose from, with all proceeds supporting youth and other programs offered by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation. Plan to stick around afterwards for live entertainment from Neil Hewitt.

ICA will host their Annual Meeting during the Iowa Cattle Industry Convention. Most of the policy development work was completed during the ICA Policy Summit this past September, which created time for additional educational opportunities at this year’s Convention. However, during the annual meeting, we will be voting and ratifying the policy recommendations from the Policy Summit.

“I want to encourage all members and those considering membership with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association to attend this year’s Iowa Cattle Industry Convention to get a firsthand look at the value of our association,” said Bryan Whaley, ICA CEO. “We know this is a busy time of year, but your investment of time at the Convention will be well spent. Not only does this event provide educational sessions that offer something for everyone, but the industry connections are key. We are excited about the enhanced learning opportunities at this year’s event and building on the success of last year.”

Registration and additional event details can be found at https://www.iacattlemen.org/events-meetings/iowa-cattle-industry-convention. ICA would like to thank our gracious sponsors (listed on the event webpage) for helping make this event successful.