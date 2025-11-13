Kick Off ‘Red Kettle Season

Sioux City, IA —The Siouxland Salvation Army is set to start its annual Red Kettle Campaign in style—with a seasonal kickoff event at the local Riddle’s Jewelry store. Read on below for details.

WHAT: The 2025 Siouxland Red Kettle Kickoff Event. This is The Salvation Army’s way of heralding the 2025 Red Kettle Campaign fundraising season, encouraging community involvement in ringing bells at the organization’s iconic red kettles, and saluting the “Ring for Bling” collaboration with Riddle’s Jewelry. All are welcome to attend. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be available via The Salvation Army canteen (food truck), which will be stationed in front of Barnes & Noble outside the mall.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025

WHERE: Riddle’s Jewelry at Southern Hills Mall

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: “Ring for Bling” is a kettle-volunteering incentive program which is a collaboration between The Siouxland Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry. For every 2-hour shift of volunteering completed at a local red kettle, that volunteer’s name will be entered into an end-of-season drawing for one of 12 pieces of jewelry donated by Riddle’s. In order to be entered into the drawing, volunteers must be 16 years of age or older and their shift must be fulfilled. Employees of The Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry are not eligible.

To maximize their convenience, prospective volunteers can choose to ring for practically whatever stretch of time they wish – starting with a single two-hour volunteer shift. During the season, red kettles are typically set up at local stores – including Hy-Vee and Walmart locations – between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Kettles will be deployed around Sioux City from this coming weekend until December 24. People wishing to volunteer at the kettles can go to registertoring.com to sign up for a convenient location and shift time.

All donations to the Red Kettle Campaign stay local and go toward Salvation Army programs that help individuals and families in need around the Siouxland community. Donations can also be made online at siouxlandredkettle.org