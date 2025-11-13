Invenergy Donates $5,000 Across Local Community Initiatives in Remsen and Marcus

Plymouth and Cherokee Counties, IA – Invenergy’s Plymouth II Wind Energy Center has announced $5,000 in community donations to support local initiatives and first responders in Plymouth and Cherokee County. The contributions include $1,000 to the City of Remsen for park improvements and $2,000 each to the Remsen and Marcus Fire Departments.

The Plymouth II Wind Energy Center is a proposed 200-megawatt wind energy project located in Plymouth and Cherokee Counties that will generate homegrown energy to meet Iowa’s growing demand for affordable, reliable electricity. Invenergy also developed Plymouth Wind Energy Center, an operating wind farm in Plymouth County.

“Invenergy is always committed to being a good neighbor and partner to the communities where we operate,” said Harry Finch, Invenergy Development Manager. “We’re honored to support local initiatives that strengthen the quality of life and the safety of the people who call this area home.”

“Invenergy’s support of local causes and services show they are dedicated to this community, and their continued engagement is a welcome addition to the economic benefits of the Plymouth II Wind Energy Center,” said Mayor of Marcus Patrick Bunt. “I was glad to help accept this donation alongside the Marcus Fire Department and recognize their hard work and sacrifice.”

“This generous donation from Invenergy will play a vital role in helping us maintain and upgrade essential firefighting equipment, which directly impacts our ability to protect and serve the people of Remsen,” said Chief Chris Frederes of the Remsen Fire Department. “We appreciate Invenergy’s recognition of the dedication and hard work our firefighters provide to the community every day.”

“We are truly grateful for Invenergy’s contribution to the Marcus Fire Department,” said Chief Clay Leavitt of the Marcus Fire Department. “Partnerships like this with local businesses are crucial because they not only provide us with the resources needed to equip and train our team, but they also demonstrate a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents.”

Invenergy in Iowa

Invenergy, North America’s largest privately held developer, owner, and operator of clean energy solutions, has successfully developed 18 energy generation and storage facilities in Iowa over nearly 20 years of doing business in the state. With a total generation capacity of 3,670 megawatts, Invenergy’s operating portfolio in the Hawkeye State produces enough electricity to power over 1.1 million American homes. Invenergy-developed projects invest more than $75 million annually in Iowa through local taxes, land costs and lease payments, and project-generated wages and benefits.