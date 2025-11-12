Welcome Back, Dan McDermott—Briar Cliff’s Next Athletic Director

Briar Cliff University is excited to share the appointment of Dan McDermott as the

next Director of Athletics, effective December 8, 2025.

McDermott returns to The Cliff with more than 35 years of experience in

intercollegiate athletics, coaching, and sports administration. From 1988 to 1997, he

served as Briar Cliff’s Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Professor of Health and

Kinesiology, leading the Chargers to national prominence and leaving as the

winningest coach in program history. His lasting impact was recognized with his

induction into the Briar Cliff Athletic Hall of Fame.

Throughout his career, McDermott has held a variety of leadership roles in

collegiate athletics. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Athletic Director for

Facilities, Events, and Operations at Colorado Mesa University, where he also

coached baseball and taught in the sport management program.

His previous experience includes nine years as Head Baseball Coach at the

Academy of Art University in San Francisco and 15 years as Head Baseball Coach at

Regis University in Denver.

McDermott holds a Master of Arts in Administration of Athletics, Health, Physical

Education, and Recreation from Saint Mary’s College of California, where he also

earned his bachelor’s degree.

As Athletic Director, McDermott will oversee all varsity and junior varsity athletic

programs, athletic facilities, and operations for Briar Cliff athletics.