Welcome Back, Dan McDermott—Briar Cliff’s Next Athletic Director

Briar Cliff University is excited to share the appointment of Dan McDermott as the
next Director of Athletics, effective December 8, 2025.
McDermott returns to The Cliff with more than 35 years of experience in
intercollegiate athletics, coaching, and sports administration. From 1988 to 1997, he
served as Briar Cliff’s Head Baseball Coach and Assistant Professor of Health and
Kinesiology, leading the Chargers to national prominence and leaving as the
winningest coach in program history. His lasting impact was recognized with his
induction into the Briar Cliff Athletic Hall of Fame.
Throughout his career, McDermott has held a variety of leadership roles in
collegiate athletics. Most recently, he served as the Assistant Athletic Director for
Facilities, Events, and Operations at Colorado Mesa University, where he also
coached baseball and taught in the sport management program.
His previous experience includes nine years as Head Baseball Coach at the
Academy of Art University in San Francisco and 15 years as Head Baseball Coach at
Regis University in Denver.
McDermott holds a Master of Arts in Administration of Athletics, Health, Physical
Education, and Recreation from Saint Mary’s College of California, where he also
earned his bachelor’s degree.
As Athletic Director, McDermott will oversee all varsity and junior varsity athletic
programs, athletic facilities, and operations for Briar Cliff athletics.