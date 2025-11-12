Kids’ Saturday at the Museum

The Sioux City Public Museum is offering a free, drop-in family fun morning. Activities are designed for preschool and early-elementary-aged children, but all are welcome to join the fun. Kids’ Saturday: Toys & Quilts, takes place this Saturday, November 15, from 10-11 a.m.

Adults and children are invited to explore hands-on learning opportunities, craft stations, and an activity in the Museum gallery. Craft quantities are limited. There is no registration required, and all activities are free.

Kids’ Saturday: Toys & Quilts directly corresponds with the Museum’s upcoming exhibit, Toys & Quilts, opening December 12. This exhibit will feature toys through the ages, a nostalgic favorite of museum goers, and beautiful quilts made and used by Sioux City citizens as far back as 1840.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, is regularly open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For visitor information, visit SiouxCityMuseum.org or call 712-279-6174.