Contractors Prep Highway 75 for Winter Opening

As of November 12, 2025, Highway 75 in Sioux Center is still not fully open to the public, but warmer fall weather is expected allow contractors push forward on streetscape, sidewalk connections, lighting, and other work. The highway will likely be open in Mid-November.
“The forecast next week looks fabulous, so we want to get as much done as we can,” said Justin Christensen, DGR Engineering. “Allowing the contractors to work on the closed section next week will allow them to work on those things more efficiently, which means less inconveniences, less headaches, and less interruptions next spring.”
In addition to allowing for more efficient work, waiting to allow two-way traffic on Highway 75 improves safety for contractors using the space for their crew and work vehicles while it is closed.
To date, the highway travel lanes and many side street connections are paved, other than the temporary connection that will link to the older pavement on the north end. This week, crews are preparing for street lights, paving turn lanes and connections, adding colored concrete crosswalks on side streets, installing planter beds, and completing sidewalks in the downtown.
“Bringing back good access to businesses is a priority,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “They have shown amazing patience and positivity with construction at their front doors this year.”
Crews will be completing sidewalk ramps, finishing traffic signal work at 3rd St. NW, installing more street light bases, adding the temporary connection on the north end of this year’s project, and paving medians and other colored concrete areas.
“The contractors have really kept on top of it and we were able to go further this year than we originally planned,” Hulstein said. “Everything we do now helps with next year’s construction schedule. We know everyone is eager to get the highway open, and we are looking forward to bringing two-way traffic back by mid-November to see the progress this year.”