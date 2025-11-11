New Year’s Eve Bash at the Sioux City Art Center

The Sioux City Art Center is excited to announce its very first New Year’s Eve Bash! This event will take place in the atrium of the main Art Center building on Wednesday, December 31, from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Shooting Stars and Champagne Bars is presented by Charese Yanney. This all-access event will welcome guests for an unforgettable night of joy, glitz, and friendship. Tickets are $75 per person and include late-night bites, entertainment, and a complimentary midnight champagne toast. The New Year’s Eve Bash is open to guests aged 21+, and a cash bar will be available.

The evening will be full of surprises, live music with DJ JAB, a silent disco with River City Disco, games, and MORE. As the name indicates, there will even be a Champagne Bar. You won’t want to miss out. Make ringing in 2026 your best midnight moment yet!

Your support will help us set the stage for an annual tradition, providing our community with a sophisticated, welcoming space to celebrate the start of a new year. And your contribution benefits a new Art Center exhibition endowment and will be matched by the Gilchrist Foundation, with that total matched by a generous benefactor, QUADRUPLING your impact!

Visit siouxcityartcenter.org to register. While you don’t need to be a member to attend, members of the Art Center Association receive special pricing at $65 per ticket; please call 712-279-6272 to receive the discounted pricing.

A Very Special Thank You to Our Sponsors

Presented by: Charese Yanney

Music Sponsor: Wilson Trailer

Food Sponsor: Kelly Construction

Starlight Sponsors: CW Suter, Go Law Firm, and SuBSurfco

Media Sponsor: KCAU9