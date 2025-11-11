Help for Ruger and Zeus

Ruger and Zeus, two brave souls, are recovering with care from Helping Paws Pawzitive Change after surviving a house fire and smoke inhalation. Their family has suffered a devastating loss, and we are seeking assistance in providing essential dog supplies lost in the tragedy. Donations are greatly appreciated, whether through direct contributions, purchasing from the Chewy Wishlist, or matching Chewy prices at pet stores. You can also drop off items at our office to support these resilient pups. They have no food allergies and are currently enjoying Purina Pro Plan lamb and rice. When donating toys, kindly avoid ropes or stuffed toys, as much as Ruger and Zeus adore them, to ensure their well-being. Your generosity can make a significant difference in their recovery journey.

Purina Pro Plan lamb and rice

Treats

Bowls, slow feeders

Rubber or plastic toys only: no ropes or stuffed toys

https://www.chewy.com/g/helping-paws-pawzitive-change_b143695254#wish-list&wishlistsortby=AVAILABILITY