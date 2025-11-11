Fareway Celebrates Historic Recognition at 2025 Prometheus Awards

Johnston, IA — Fareway Stores, Inc. is proud to announce a landmark achievement at the 2025 Prometheus Awards, presented 11/6/2025 by the Technology Association of Iowa. For the first time in company history, Fareway received three nominations across major individual categories, with Zachary Lane, Director of Retail Systems, winning the prestigious Emerging Technology Leader of the Year award.

Lane’s win marks Fareway’s first-ever Prometheus Award, a testament to the company’s growing leadership in technology within the retail sector. His work spearheading next-generation retail systems has transformed the customer experience and modernized store operations across the Fareway network. Also nominated were Corey Melhus, Vice President of Information Security, for CISO of the Year, and Nathan Kerns, Executive Vice President of Information Technology, for CIO/CTO of the Year. The trio of nominations represents the most Fareway has ever received in a single year, underscoring the company’s strategic commitment to digital transformation and cybersecurity excellence.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible talent and dedication across our entire technology team,” Kerns said. “Zach’s win is well-deserved, and Corey’s nomination highlights the critical importance of safeguarding our systems and customer data. I’m proud to work alongside such visionary leaders who are shaping the future of Fareway.”

The Prometheus Awards honor individuals and organizations driving innovation and excellence in Iowa’s technology industry. Fareway’s presence at this year’s ceremony signals a bold step forward in its mission to deliver exceptional service through cutting-edge solutions.