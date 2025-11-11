DMACC breaks ground for new building to house trade programs

Construction is underway on the Des Moines Area Community College Campus in Ankeny for a new Trades & Industry Center building.

DMACC Diesel Tech Program chair Shea Parsons spoke at the recent groundbreaking. “This project helps highlight how important the trades are right now, as many of you know, there’s tons of jobs out there that need skilled, trained workers to fill them,” he says.

The 72,000 square foot building will be located on the northeast side of the campus. “The new building is going to house five important programs in the manufacturing, engineering, trades and transportation, and public and community service pathways. Building trades, HVAC, Ford factory training, fire science and diesel technology,” Parsons says.

Jenny Foster is the executive Academic Dean of Manufacturing, Engineering, Trades & Transportation programs. “It will allow us to train students with the very equipment and tools they’ll use in their future careers, ensuring that they graduate, ready to make an immediate impact,” she says. “The programs housed in this facility are designed in close alignment with industry and employer expectations.”

The new $34 million building will replace buildings which were constructed in the 1960s.