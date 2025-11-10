KC Royals Sign X’s Pitcher Chase Jessee

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that left-handed reliever Chase Jessee has been signed by the Kansas City Royals organization.

The Mansfield, Ohio native is the first player transferred this offseason and was a key part of the Explorers bullpen in 2025.

Chase Jessee went 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 53.2 innings last season. Jessee finished second on the team in wins and second in appearances with 42 while posting a 1.248 WHIP for Sioux City.

He also earned American Association All-Star team honors, representing Sioux City as part of the West Division team at the midseason All-Star game in Fargo.

Jessee closed out the regular season with 13 strikeouts in 6.1 innings with two relief wins while allowing just two hits and no earned runs over five games.

He would also notch a pair of saves for the X’s in 2025.

Following the season, Jessee headed down to Mexico, playing for the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

In 11 games so far this winter, he has surrendered two earned runs in 12.2 innings with 18 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA in relief for Hermosillo.

Jessee is no stranger to international baseball. He played the 2024-2025 winter season with the Melbourne Aces in Australia.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs.

The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

photo by Tim Tushla