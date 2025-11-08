Launch Week Encourages Innovation and Entrepreneurship

A week of events relating to innovation and entrepreneurship will take place in Sioux City as part of Iowa’s West Coast Initiative’s annual Launch Week, November 17th – 22nd. Launch Week aims to inspire and promote collaboration among students, business owners, and professionals throughout the tri-state area by providing workshops, startup presentations, and networking opportunities.

The events kick off with a Rural Business Blender to be held at The Hair Shoppe (1120 Starview Dr., Suite 4, Hinton, IA 51024) at 9:00am on Monday, November 17th. We invite the public to make a short trip to support local, rural businesses. Business owners from Northwestern Mutual and The Hair Shoppe will speak about their entrepreneurial journey.

The first workshop, Market Smarter: Strategies to Grow Your Business Online, will be held on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Springboard Coworking (700 4th St., Suite 210 Sioux City, Iowa 51101). Beth Trejo from Chatterkick will present on how small businesses can leverage digital marketing to increase visibility, generate leads, and track performance.

Also on November 18th local entrepreneurs, small business owners and business professionals will gather for Biz Brew from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Marto Brewing Company (930 4th St., Sioux City, IA 51101). Biz Brew brings people together who are interested in fostering a startup community and creating a positive environment for businesses to grow. Everyone is welcome to stop by and enjoy beverage specials, appetizers and great conversations.

Business for Breakfast is being held at 8:00 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center in Gallery C (801 4th Street Sioux City, Iowa 51101). This year’s featured speaker, Will Baggett, will present The A.R.T. of Connection: Authenticity, Relationships, and Trust. In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, genuine connection is more than a soft skill-it’s the foundation of lasting influence and impact. Through powerful storytelling, practical strategies, and real-world examples, this session equips leaders, professionals, and teams with the tools to build credibility, foster collaboration, and create environments where people feel valued and engaged.

Where’s the Money: Finding Capital for Your Business will be held at Noon on Thursday, November 20th, at Springboard Coworking (700 4th St., Suite 210 Sioux City, Iowa 51101). Barry Sackett, Managing Partner at Goosmann Law Firm, will share practical insights on different sources of capital, what investors look for, and strategies to position your business for financial success.

Also on November 20th the economic development organizations in northwest Iowa will host The BIG Challenge pitch competition at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor (115 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, IA 51031). In September, entrepreneurs in northwest Iowa submitted their dreams to start or expand a business, and from the entries, five finalists have been selected to present their idea to an audience and judges in a pitch event for a chance to win thousands in cash prizes. The first-place winner will receive $5,000, second place will receive $3,000 and third place will receive $2,000. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a social hour with light hors d’oeuvres and beverages, with the pitch competition starting at 6:00 p.m.

The culmination of Launch Week will begin on Friday, November 21st when the Morningside University Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development and Iowa’s West Coast Initiative host Launch It: College Games. A dynamic, two-day design dash designed to immerse students in rapid innovation, collaborative problem-solving, and design thinking methodology within a high-energy, diverse environment.

Iowa’s West Coast Initiative is the featured sponsor of Launch Week. To view additional details for each event, visit IAWestCoast.com.