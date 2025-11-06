Training Opportunity from Maximizing Excellence – Fundamentals of Group Facilitation

The issues we face today – in businesses, nonprofits, professional associations, and advocacy groups – are becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Participants in Fundamentals of Group Facilitation will learn how to harness the intelligence, energy, and commitment of teams seeking strategic solutions to complex problems.

Participants will spend two hands-on sessions learning how to:

Use a standard set of group process skills to facilitate teams of 15 – 20 participants

Develop effective meeting outcomes and agendas

Manage group dysfunction

Use a seven-step problem-solving/opportunity-finding model

Apply other interactive process tools

DATE + TIME

November 20-21, 2025

Day 1: Thursday: 12:30-4:30 pm

Day 2: Friday: 8 am – Noon

LOCATION

Maximizing Excellence Training Room

200 N Phillips Ave #101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

COST

$80 per person

Spots are limited! Call (605) 271-9970 or email Debbie to sign up.

About the Facilitator

Candy Hanson spent the first 15 years of her professional career leading conflict resolution and strategic planning processes for scores of nonprofit organizations in the Sioux Falls area. An experienced trainer and nonprofit executive, Hanson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, an MPA from the Kennedy School of Government, and is a graduate of the Advanced Facilitator Institute, Interaction Associates, San Francisco.