Hy-Vee Partners with Customers to Help Meet Urgent Food Pantry Needs

West Des Moines, Iowa — Beginning today, Hy-Vee customers can help support their local food pantry by rounding up their purchases at checkout. Funds collected at each store will be directed weekly to a designated local pantry in each store’s community to help families in need.

Hy-Vee is increasing its support for community food pantries as these organizations are serving a record number of families.

Last week, Hy-Vee donated $100,000 to Feeding America to support its 18 regional food banks. This round up effort will go directly to community pantries that are working to support their neighbors in need. Additionally, Hy-Vee began a food drive in all locations to support local food pantries where customers can purchase $5 and $10 food bank donation bundles with items needed by food pantries, including canned vegetables, pasta sauce, canned proteins and cereal. Stores are delivering any purchased bags to their local food pantry daily to help manage the current increase in need.

Hy-Vee is also providing meals for families this week at every Hy-Vee store with hot food service. Free meals are available for those ages 12 and under from 4-7 p.m. The same meal will be available to everyone else for $3 and will be offered for dine in or to go. To follow is the menu that will be offered at each participating location for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday, Nov. 5: Chicken and Noodles with Mashed Potatoes

Thursday, Nov. 6: Chili and a Cinnamon Roll

Friday, Nov. 7: Sesame or Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

In locations without HyChi, the meal will be Two Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes and Corn. More details about meals for this weekend and next week will be announced tomorrow.