Hy-Vee Hosting Annual Veterans Day Breakfast

West Des Moines, Iowa — Hy-Vee is showing its appreciation to the nation’s veterans and active-duty military members with its annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

A tradition since 1999, the buffet-style breakfast will be offered free of charge to all veterans and active-duty military members. Each Veterans Day Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 6 to 10 a.m. at all Hy-Vee stores. Veterans and active-duty military members will also receive 15% off their grocery purchases made on Tuesday, Nov. 11, when they shop at Hy-Vee, Fast and Fresh and Dollar Fresh Market locations.

In addition to hosting the Veterans Day Breakfast, monuments and memorials will be on display at select Hy-Vee stores.

The Spirit of Iowa Tribute Bell will be at the Grimes Hy-Vee, 351 NE Gateway Drive, Grimes, Iowa, from 6 to 10 a.m. on Veterans Day. The bell serves to support, honor and remember the service of military veterans and service members across Iowa.

A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument will be on display at the Papillion Hy-Vee, 11650 S. 73rd St., Papillion, Nebraska, from 6 to 10 a.m. The original monument at Arlington National Cemetery honors service members who have died without their remains being identified.

Traveling photographic memorials called “Remembering Our Fallen” honors Americans who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. On Veterans Day, Remembering Our Fallen displays featuring service members from their respective states will be at the following Hy-Vee stores:

Kansas: Topeka Hy-Vee, 2951 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas, 66614

Missouri: Jefferson City Hy-Vee, 3721 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City, Missouri, 65109

Nebraska: 156th & Maple Hy-Vee, 3410 N. 156th St., Omaha, Nebraska, 68116

Every year, stores in the region showcase local groups and activities to honor veterans. This includes “Thank A Veteran” cards created by members of the Hy-Vee Kids Club, as well as the chance to write letters for veterans who will be participating in a future Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.