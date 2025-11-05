Give Thanks…Give Blood and Help Us Set a Record at the Siouxland Chamber’s Mobile Blood Drive

Sioux City, Iowa — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with LifeServe Blood Center, invites the community to take part in a Mobile Blood Drive on Tuesday, November 18. The event will take place from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Siouxland Chamber Office, 101 Pierce Street in downtown Sioux City.

As the holiday season approaches, this blood drive offers an opportunity to give a truly life-saving gift. Donors are encouraged to help set a local record of 100 pints collected during the event. Every pint donated can help save up to three lives, and during the holiday season when blood supplies often run low, your donation is more important than ever.

Appointments should be scheduled in advance on the Siouxland Chamber’s website (siouxlandchamber.com), however walk-ins are welcome throughout the day. LifeServe’s mobile blood buses will be parked outside the Chamber office, making it easy and convenient to donate.

Join the Siouxland Chamber and LifeServe Blood Center in giving thanks and giving life this November. Together, we can reach 100 pints and 100 reasons to be thankful!

Sign up at: https://donor. lifeservebloodcenter.org/ donor/schedules/drive_ schedule/192657