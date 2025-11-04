Jefferis Named USHL Forward of the Week

the Sioux City Musketeers announced that Trey Jefferis, was named the USHL Forward of the Week for the week of games between October 27th through November 2nd.

Jefferis was a main catalyst in helping guide the Musketeers to a pair of wins this past weekend, collecting five points on three goals and a pair of assists while holding a +2 margin.

The Northeastern commit, is currently riding a five game point streak and has tallied a point for Sioux City in eight out of the twelve games he has played this season.

Now in his third year with the team, Jefferis has played in 84 USHL games and has 54 career points with a career high 33 of them coming in 47 games played last season.

His eight goals lead the Musketeers during this 2025-26 campaign and his 13 total points ranks second on the team.

Jefferis is one of the Musketeers top penalty killers as he has scored a total of seven shorthanded goals in the past two seasons while serving on the penalty kill.

He is currently tied for the USHL lead with two shorthanded goals this year.

This is the first time Jefferis has been named the USHL Forward of Week.

The Musketeers are back in action on Thursday morning at 11:00 AM when they take on the Fargo Force for the Empirical Foods School Day Game at the Tyson Events Center.