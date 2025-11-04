ISU Extension and Outreach Launches Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm Program, New Interactive Resource

Ames, IA – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, in collaboration with the Iowa State University Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation, is launching a new educational program: Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm.

The program includes a series of in-person educational workshops designed to help farmers and rural landowners take the necessary steps to implement a written estate and succession plan. Participants who enroll in one of the inaugural workshops will receive a complimentary lifetime subscription to the new Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm Portal, an interactive, online library housing hours of educational videos, case studies and a detailed workbook addressing the estate and succession planning needs of farmers.

“If you have a farm, you need a plan. A written estate and succession plan is essential to protecting your future, preserving your legacy or ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation,” said Kristine Tidgren, director of the Center for Agricultural Law and Taxation. “More than 15 experts collaborated on this one-of-a-kind project to bring farmers and rural landowners this comprehensive educational portal. It details communication strategies, legal requirements, tax consequences, business structures, family dynamics, mistakes to avoid and much more. We are so excited to share it.”

Farmers are invited to attend an upcoming Estate and Succession Planning workshop in their area or subscribe to the Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm Portal for independent learning. For $75, subscribers receive access to the portal, which will continually be updated with relevant educational resources and tools. The subscription does not expire.

Workshop registration

Farmers, landowners and their families are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. For a full list of all workshop locations and dates, visit Estate and Succession Planning for the Farm Workshops. To register, visit the website of an ISU Extension and Outreach county office hosting a workshop or contact the county office directly.

For more information, visit the Estate and Succession Planning Portal or watch the welcome video.