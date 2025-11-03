StoryWalk® Opens at the Morningside Branch Library

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Public Library is pleased to announce the opening of a StoryWalk® at the Morningside Branch Library and in Peters Park, located next to the Morningside Branch Library at 4005 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.

StoryWalk is a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. The pages from a selected story book are placed on permanent post displays, which have been installed along the park’s walking path. As folks stroll along the path, they read the next pages in the story.

“The StoryWalk is another way we’re bringing library services to the residents of Sioux City while creating a literacy rich environment in our community,” said Adrienne Dunn, youth services manager for the Sioux City Public Library. “The joys of reading and love of the outdoors aren’t mutually exclusive, and the StoryWalk offers an invigorating way of blending both.”

The first story, Tiny T. Tex and the Very Dark Dark by Jonathan Stutzman, is a story about overcoming big feelings when trying something new. Stories will be switched out periodically to keep content fresh for StoryWalk visitors.

Sharing the reading of a StoryWalk book helps to build a child’s vocabulary while stimulating the development of strong listening and speaking skills. Developing these early literacy skills leads to better preparation for school. Children and their families can read the book together while discussing the text, illustrations, and meaning of a great book.

Funding for this project was generously provided by the Sioux City Public Library Foundation. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and globally in places such as Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. For more visit www.kellogghubbard.org/storywalk.