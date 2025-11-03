Pizza With Purpose: Buffalo Alice Hosts Annual Fundraiser for The Warming Shelter

Sioux City, IA — On Sunday, November 9, 2025, Buffalo Alice will once again open its doors and its heart to host the beloved Pizza For a Purpose Fundraiser in support of The Warming Shelter, Sioux City’s trauma-informed haven for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Located at 1022 4th Street, Buffalo Alice will transform into a hub of joy, generosity, and community connection from 4:30 to 8:00 PM. This family-friendly event invites guests of all ages to enjoy an evening packed with delicious food, engaging activities, and heartfelt storytelling—all while raising critical funds to support shelter operations and guest services.

Event Highlights:

Pizza Buffet Dinner – Enjoy Buffalo Alice’s legendary pizza, hot and fresh.

– Enjoy Buffalo Alice’s legendary pizza, hot and fresh. Face Painting & Games – Whimsical fun for kids and the young at heart.

– Whimsical fun for kids and the young at heart. Silent Auction – Bid on unique items donated by generous local supporters.

– Bid on unique items donated by generous local supporters. Raffle Prizes – Try your luck and win something special!

– Try your luck and win something special! Stories & Smiles – Hear how your support transforms lives at The Warming Shelter.

Ticket Information:

Adults: $20

$20 Children (ages 4–17): $10

$10 Children 3 and under: Free

Admission includes access to the buffet, silent auction, raffle, and all activities.

Advance registration is encouraged to unlock early access to select silent auction items:

Get your tickets now!

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/ut74m7v