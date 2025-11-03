NAIA, Sioux City Agree to Four-Year Extension for NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship

(Kansas City, Mo.) – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Sioux City, Iowa, have extended their partnership for the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship at the Tyson Events Center through 2029.

“Sioux City has been a long-standing, visionary partner in delivering an exceptional NAIA championship experience,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The commitment, hospitality, and attention to detail from a host like Sioux City consistently elevate our championships. The community embraces our student-athletes and coaches with incredible support, and we are thrilled to continue this collaboration to provide a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.”

Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center have hosted the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship’s 16-team final site since its inception in 2021. Prior to 2021, Sioux City hosted the 32-team NAIA Division II National Championship, dating back to the 1998 tournament.

“We never take a contract renewal for granted, and it’s an honor to extend our partnership with the NAIA to over 30 years with this announcement,” said GPAC Commissioner and NAIA Women’s Basketball Co-Tournament Director Corey Westra. “We have experienced so many amazing championship moments in Sioux City and look forward to sharing many more!”

Sioux City and the Tyson Events Center are also the longest-standing host and site of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, hosting every tournament since 2008, including the upcoming 2025 championship in December.

“As women’s athletics continues to explode in popularity, we are proud to be a part of that growth through our longstanding partnership with the NAIA,” said Chad Smidt, general manager of the Tyson Events Center. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner in the NAIA and can’t wait to see what the future holds as we extend the contract for the women’s basketball national championship in Sioux City.”

The 45th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship, scheduled for March 19-24, 2026, in Sioux City, marks the culmination of the 2025-26 season.