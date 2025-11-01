Local dancers set to perform at Reliaquest Bowl

Hinton, IA — A team of five local dancers will travel to Tampa, FL Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2026, to perform in the 2025/2026 Reliaquest Bowl college football game.

The Hinton Reliaquest Bowl Dance Team will join hundreds of other dancers from across the United States in performing at the pre-game and half-time shows of the Reliaquest Bowl. The team, comprised of dancers from Hinton, Sioux City and Lawton, were selected for this honor after competing at the Together We Dance Nationals competition in Rochester, Minnesota.

The dancers have worked hard over the past year through several fundraising efforts to help raise money to make their dream of dancing at the Reliaquest Bowl a reality. From selling pies for the holidays, to cupcakes and butter braids, to securing donations and sponsorships from area Siouxland businesses, they have put in a lot of time and effort towards this opportunity.

The team is currently in the final stages as they practice the prepared choreography for their game day performance. The dancers will hold one final practice in early to mid-December before traveling to Tampa. Every year hundreds of dancers and marching band members perform side-by-side at center field of Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in front of 60,000 bowl game fans. In addition to performing at the bowl game, the team will enjoy a fun-filled week in Tampa enjoying excursions including Busch Gardens, Clearwater Beach, a dinner cruise, and Disney World/Universal Studios.

The Reliaquest Bowl Tour is thanks to an annual opportunity provided by the Just for Kix dance program of Baxter, Minnesota. For more than 30 years, the bowl game has entrusted Just for

Kix in crafting their pre-game and half-time show. Just for Kix was founded in 1981 in Baxter, Minnesota, by Cindy and Steve Clough. Today, the company has over 200 locations serving more than 25,000 dancers throughout the United States.