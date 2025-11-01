Hy-Vee to Support Local Communities by Providing Free Kids Meals, Food Bank Bundles and More

West Des Moines, IA – With food banks preparing to see a record number of families over the coming weeks, Hy-Vee will be providing multiple community support options at all Hy-Vee store locations.

From Nov. 3-7, every Hy-Vee store with hot food service will provide a free kids meal to those ages 12 and under from 4-7 p.m. The same meal will be available to everyone else for $3 and will be offered for dine in or to go. To follow is the menu that will be offered at each participating location:

Monday, Nov. 3: Baked Potato with Pulled Pork

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Salad and Garlic Bread

Wednesday, Nov. 5: Chicken and Noodles with Mashed Potatoes

Thursday, Nov. 6: Chili and a Cinnamon Roll

Friday, Nov. 7: Sesame or Orange Chicken Rice Bowl In locations without HyChi, the meal with be Two Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes and Corn



During the coming weeks, Hy-Vee will also be sharing on its social media channels recipes that families can make for $3 or less a serving. These meals will include products featured in Hy-Vee’s weekly ads.

Customers who wish to help their local food pantries can do so at Hy-Vee. Starting today, Hy-Vee stores will offer $5 and $10 food bank donation bundles for customers to purchase. The bags will include items most needed by food pantries, including canned vegetables, pasta sauce, canned proteins and cereal. Stores will deliver any purchased bags to their local food pantry daily to help manage the projected increase in need.

“We want to support the communities that support our stores, which is why we are doing everything we can to make sure no one goes hungry during these uncertain times,” said Anna Stoermer, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising & Retail Officer, Hy-Vee, Inc. “We are grateful for the suppliers and partners who have joined us to help feed families in need.”

Suppliers participating in Hy-Vee’s efforts include Acadian Crossing Consumer Products; Dole; Pillsbury; ProHealth; StarKist Tuna and SUNSET Mastronardi.

These efforts are in addition to Hy-Vee’s recent $100,000 donation to its Feeding America partner food banks across its region. Hy-Vee’s donation will go toward maintaining adequate inventory levels at local food banks to assist families. In addition, Hy-Vee has donated $25,000 to DoorDash’s initiative to waive delivery and service fees for customers who receive food assistance benefits, helping families stretch their budgets even further. Hy-Vee’s donations are in addition to the more than $70 million it provided through in-kind food donations over the past year.