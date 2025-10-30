The Art of Connection: Authenticity, Relationships and Trust

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Economic Development Department will host a “Business for Breakfast” event on Wednesday, November 19 at 8 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. This free event will feature Will Baggett, who will present “The A.R.T. of Connection: Authenticity, Relationships & Trust.” Through powerful storytelling, practical strategies, and real-world examples, Baggett will equip leaders, professionals, and teams with tools to build credibility, foster collaboration, and create environments where people feel valued and engaged.

Join local leaders at Business for Breakfast, hosted by NAI United, United Real Estate Solutions, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative, and Sioux City Economic Development, on November 19.

Will Baggett is a nationally recognized speaker and author known for his engaging, high-energy presentations on leadership and personal development. With more than a decade of experience in the sports industry, including time with the College Football Playoff, he has contributed to major events like the Super Bowl, Final Four, and Peach Bowl. The author of The Blueprint for a Successful Career and Hues of Hope: A Colorful Journey Outside the Lines, Baggett has inspired audiences across the country through more than 300 keynote presentations, encouraging others to lead with purpose and authenticity.