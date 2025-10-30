Sioux City, IA — The Festival of Trees Committee invites all to attend the 32nd Annual Festival of Trees beginning November 24th at the Ho-Chunk Centre in Sioux City, Iowa. This year the charity receiving the proceeds from the auction is the Siouxland

Humane Society. The Festival of Trees has raised over $480,000 for local charities over the last 31 years. The opening celebration for this year’s Festival of Trees will be on Monday, November 24.

The Grace United Methodist Church Solid Brass Bell Choir will “ring in” the Festival of Trees with a performance beginning at 6:15 PM. The festive spirit will continue with performances by Socorra’s Performing Arts, the Arena Dance Academy, and Sioux Crew Hip Hop Group.

The Festival of Trees Committee invites the public to come and join us this festive evening, view the trees, and enjoy the holiday entertainment.

A variety of decorated Holiday trees, wreaths, and other items will be donated by local businesses, individuals, families, schools, and organizations. The public may view the trees from November 24 to December 4 with viewing hours Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m-8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The “Critics Choice Awards” will be chosen by local “Celebrities”, who will be judging the items on display and will choose their favorites in different categories. These will be presented at the Auction on December 4.

Once again, the Festival of Trees will have a GIVING TREE for people who would like to donate an item for the charity. The public can take a card from the tree, purchase the item, and return it to the Giving Tree (by December 4). The Siouxland Humane Society will then be able to make use of these items.

On December 1, our live auction, conducted by Bruce Brock, will be held to raise money for The Siouxland Humane Society starting at 6:30 p.m. From November 24 through December 3, silent bids will be taken with the auction starting at the highest confirmed silent bid. The Festival of Trees Committee hopes that people place silent bids and join in the auction to raise money for this year’s local charity.

The Festival of Trees Committee invites you to join in the holiday spirit, view the trees, place a bid, and support a local charity. Sponsors this year include ABC Channel 9 KCAU, KG-95, the Sioux City Journal, Ho-Chunk Centre, 4th Street Centre, Claeys Brothers Moving and Storage, and Action Moving.