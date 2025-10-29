Shop Local This Season on Small Business Saturday

Sioux City, IA – Downtown Partners invites the Siouxland community to celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 29, 2025, by shopping local and discovering all that Downtown Sioux City has to offer.

The national Shop Small movement inspires people to make a big impact by choosing small. During the busiest shopping weekend of the year, every purchase from a locally owned shop or restaurant strengthens Sioux City’s economy and supports the entrepreneurs who make our community one of a kind. Even when you shop online from a local business, your dollars stay close to home, fueling jobs, community events, and neighborhood growth. According to American Express, an estimated 68 cents of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, multiplying the impact of your support right here in Sioux City.

Downtown Partners’ 2025 campaign continues the ‘Destination Downtown’ theme, showcasing the unique people and places that make our downtown unique. On Small Business Saturday, downtown businesses will be surprising shoppers with free Downtown Sioux City gift cards when making a purchase. Visit Downtown Partners’ social media and website throughout November for a full list of Small Business Saturday deals.

Join us in celebrating our small businesses this holiday season. For more information, visit downtownsiouxcity.com or follow Downtown Partners Sioux City on social media.