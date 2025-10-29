No CMO? Meet Your New Fractional Powerhouse: CyberCloak.Tech Launches vCMO On Demand

For small and mid–sized businesses without a dedicated Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), the struggle is real: solid products, smooth operations, proven processes—but brand growth stalls. CyberCloak.Tech has fueled growth for years, empowering teams with fractional CIO, CISO, and CTO services. Now, we’re excited to unveil our latest executive-stack solution: the fractional CMO.

Heading this new offering is Paul Smith, a proven leader with over 30 years‘ experience spanning sales, marketing, and operations across global manufacturing, distribution, and government sectors. Paul delivers market–expansion mastery, product–launch expertise (with over 12 years in product management and development), and a command of digital marketing, including SEO, social media, and local content strategy.

Visibility is everything. If your message isn’t laser-focused, your product, even the best tech and operations, won’t convert into growth.

Paul’s strategic approach blends data–driven marketing, targeted channel partnerships, and compelling storytelling. With CyberCloak.Tech’s rigor in cybersecurity and technology solutions, your brand finally receives executive-level marketing firepower.

What could you achieve by plugging in a CMO for just 10 hours a month?

Launch your brand faster

Expand into new markets

Lock in key channel partnerships

Ready to fuel your growth and amplify your market presence? CyberCloak.Tech’s vCMO service delivers the executive leadership your business deserves–fractional, flexible, and fiercely results–driven.

Reach us!

712-220-3001

info@cybercloak.tech