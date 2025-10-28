Christmas at the City Centre Brings Holiday Magic to Downtown Sioux City

Sioux City, IA – The RE/MAX City Centre is bringing festive fun to downtown this season with a full lineup of holiday events for families and the community to enjoy. From the annual Stocking Hat Giveaway to holiday movies and local shopping, there’s something for everyone to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Monday, November 24 – Downtown Holiday Parade Festivities kick off with an Open House and the annual Stocking Hat Giveaway before, during, and after the Downtown Holiday Parade. Guests are invited to stop in, warm up, and celebrate the start of the holiday season with RE/MAX Experience.

Sunday, November 30 – Holiday Movie Kickoff: The Polar Express The holiday movie series begins with The Polar Express. Kids can write letters to Santa, and everyone is encouraged to come in their favorite Christmas pajamas.

Sunday, December 7 – RE/MAX Merry Market and Double Feature: Elf and The Grinch Support local businesses and shop for holiday gifts at the first-ever RE/MAX Merry Market, featuring local vendors and holiday cheer. Along with shopping, guests can enjoy a double feature of Elf and The Grinch.

Sunday, December 14 – Holiday Movie Finale: Home Alone The holiday movie series wraps up with a screening of the classic Home Alone, a perfect way to close out the season with laughter and holiday spirit.

All movies are just $5 and include a box of popcorn with admission. Events take place at the RE/MAX City Centre, located in downtown Sioux City.

“The holidays are all about bringing people together, and that’s exactly what we love to do at the City Centre,” said Kayla Kellen, General Manager of RE/MAX Experience. “Our goal is to create a space where families can make memories, support local businesses, and enjoy the magic of the season right here in Sioux City.”

“RE/MAX loves to see the joy the holiday season brings to our community,” said Jeff Carlson, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Experience. “Our agents and staff take pride in helping make this a special time for families, and it has become an annual tradition to create magical experiences that bring neighbors together and celebrate the spirit of the season.”

Celebrate the holidays locally this year with RE/MAX Experience at the City Centre, where community and Christmas come together.