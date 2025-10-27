Sioux City Art Center’s Annual Free Winter Holiday Workshop`

Sioux City, IA – This annual FREE event is a great time to show off some creativity in making decorations and gifts for the winter holidays. The workshop will be held in the Gilchrist Learning Center from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 6, taking the place of our regularly scheduled Saturday morning family art lessons.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Two 90-minute sessions are available during registration, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the second beginning at 11:00 a.m. Activities will be repeated so we ask that people only register for one session.

During the workshops, participants will make two holiday themed crafts. The projects are recommended for ages 5-14, but everyone is welcome. Children under age 7 must have an adult available to assist them with the project. Visitors will also enjoy holiday treats and festive decorations.

Please visit the Sioux City Art Center website www.siouxcityartcenter.org for registration information.

Guests will also be able to grab a copy of our winter 2026 class schedule. And, if you are looking for additional stocking stuffers or gifts for the holidays, we will also have gift certificates and Saturday Lesson punch cards available for purchase.