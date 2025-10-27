It’s all trick and no treat, Iowans need to beware of ‘ghost tapping’ scams

It’s all trick and no treat, Iowans need to beware of ‘ghost...

Iowans are being warned about a new type of scam that might sound like Halloween fun, but it’s actually the first step toward having your identity stolen.

Khesha Duncan, with the Better Business Bureau, says what’s known as “ghost tapping” can be frightening — to your personal finances.

“It’s actually a type of scamming that takes advantage of tap-to-pay credit cards and mobile wallets,” Duncan says. “Scammers will purchase a tap machine. If someone doesn’t have an RFID wallet or sleeve for protection, it will allow that person to just bump into you and scan your credit card.”

Duncan says says ghost tap scammers can use these portable machines to steal your credit card information, often in crowded places.

“Like festivals or flea markets or even concerts,” she says. “They want to get in places where they can bump into people, and it’s very, very scary. You’re much more vulnerable, so you need to be very careful about that.”

As technology advances, so do the criminals, and Duncan says Iowans need to be vigilant with their personal financial data.

“If you’re in a high traffic area, even in the store, you might consider just going ahead and inserting your card or using the swipe feature for your card,” she says.

A little caution can go a long way in avoiding a costly scam, Duncan says. She recommends using the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker, a free tool that helps Iowans spot and report suspicious activity.