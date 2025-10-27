IBEW Holiday Lighted Parade Will Shine Bright in Downtown

Sioux City, IA – Downtown Partners and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 invite the community to kick off the 2025 holiday season at the IBEW Holiday Lighted Parade on Monday, November 24 at 6:15 p.m.

The parade will travel along 4th Street, starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street, where Santa will light the holiday tree in front of the Sioux City Public Museum. After the parade, families are invited to say hello to Santa at the Art SUX building (515 4th Street).

This year’s parade will again feature dazzling floats, live performances, as local businesses and organizations light up the night sky. Accessible viewing and sensory-friendly areas will be available at the Sioux City Convention Center, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this magical holiday tradition. Downtown shops and galleries will be offering many treats and specials before and after the parade.

Businesses, organizations and service groups throughout Siouxland are invited to showcase their holiday spirit by participating in the parade. Registration is open now and there is no fee to register for the parade. Participants have the chance to win cash prizes in both commercial and non-commercial categories: 1st Place: $150, 2nd Place: $100, 3rd Place: $50. The deadline to register for the IBEW Holiday Lighted Parade is Friday, November 14th.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our presenting sponsor, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231, and to our many sponsors and volunteers for their continued support. Join us for this spectacular celebration of community spirit and holiday joy.

For more information, visit downtownsiouxcity.com or follow Downtown Partners on social media.