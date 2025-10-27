Bomgaars Rodeo Bucks into the Tyson Events Center February 20-21, 2026

Don’t miss the action at the Bomgaars – PRCA Rodeo produced by Bailey Pro Rodeo bucks into the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA on February 20-21. Complete with bull riding, barrel racing, broncos, roping, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the PRCA Rodeo.

Midwest fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as the top talent takes to the dirt at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 for a weekend of nonstop action.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Bailey Pro Rodeo stock has taken on the biggest 8 second rides across the country, from rodeos in Denver and Houston all the way to the National Finals in Las Vegas. Expect edge of your seat action, coming from the toughest riders and ropers around!

Comedic entertainment for the show will come courtesy of Austin Singley – The Green Hat Clown. An award-winning rodeo clown, entertainer, and stuntman, Singley began his journey to becoming a Professional Rodeo Clown in the Summer of 2009. Over the last 12 years he has crisscrossed the country entertaining tens of thousands of rodeo fans, working diligently to create the most unique and innovative clown/specialty acts, and quickly building his popular and trademarked brand as the Green Hat Clown. Austin’s journey in the PRCA began in 2015. Austin has three horses he takes on the road with him: Bandit, his black Azteca Gelding Trick Riding Horse, and his brand-new matching set of Clydesdale Geldings out of the Budweiser bloodline, Wilson and Windsor; who are his trusty Roman Riding Team.