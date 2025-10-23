Bacon Creek Park to be Closed for Haunted Hike

Bacon Creek Park, located at 5015 Correctionville Road, will be closed starting 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 24, 2025 through 11:00 p.m., Saturday, October 25, 2025 for the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Haunted Hike event at Bacon Creek. Only event ticket holders will be allowed in the park during the designated event times. The Park will reopen for general use at 7:00 a.m., Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek is an outdoor event that includes a short hike along the Bacon Creek Trail. The eerie evening begins with a haunted hayride from the parking lot to the trail entrance. Actors and volunteers from the community will wander around the park area to create a spooky atmosphere.

Where: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Road

When: October 24, 2025 and October 25, 2025

Select Times: Half hour sessions – 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

Ages: All Admission: Pre-registration is required – $10.00 per person (under 2 years free)Register By: 12:00 p.m. (noon), Friday, October 24, 2025

Note for Families: Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek is open to all ages; however, please be aware the event is designed to be a spooky experience with actors, sudden scares, and frightening scenes. Parents with young children are encouraged to use discretion when deciding whether this event is appropriate for their children.

Tickets for the event are still available through 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, October 24, 2025 at https://iasiouxcityweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web or by calling Parks and Recreation Administration at 712-279-6126, ext. 1. Tickets will not be sold at the event.