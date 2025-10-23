2025 Hometown Holidays Coming to Sioux Center

The fourth annual Hometown Holidays is coming December 4–6, 2025!

Kick off the Christmas season in Sioux Center with a weekend full of festive fun for all ages. This beloved community tradition is the perfect way to gather with friends and family, enjoy the magic of the season, and make lasting memories.

Highlights include the dazzling Lighted Parade, the cozy Tree Lighting Ceremony, our spirited House Lighting Contest, and creative fun with the Coloring Contest. Don’t miss Casey’s Bakery Cookie Decorating, the charming Heritage Village Lighted Town Square, and Peoples Bank: Christmas for a Cause.

Hometown Holidays is free and open to everyone—so bundle up, bring your holiday cheer, and join us for three days of small-town magic. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Find Sponsor Opportunities, Full Schedule and More