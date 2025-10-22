Explorers Announce 2026 Schedule

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Fresh off a season of racing to the American Association’s best record in 2025, the Sioux City Explorers have announced their 100-game schedule for the 2026 season. The Explorers will open their 33rd season on the road Friday night, May 15th against the Chicago Dogs in Rosemont, Illinois. Following a season opening seven-game road trip that includes a stop at West Division rival Lincoln, the Explorers will return home for opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Memorial Day weekend will have Sioux City facing Lincoln for three games before the Milwaukee Milkmen make their only visit to “LCP” for four games beginning on Memorial Day, May 25 as part of the first homestand of the season.

“The Explorers look forward to another great season in 2026 both on and off the field. Our fans are once again in store for a great experience at Lewis and Clark Park, and our team on the field will look to make our fourth straight playoff appearance in the quest for the American Association championship,” said Vice-President/General Manager Tom Backemeyer.

The 2026 season features 50 home dates with nine weekends of X’s excitement at Lewis and Clark Park. One of the highlights of the entire summer in Sioux City will, once again, be the Independence Day holiday with a Sioux City tradition of fireworks at the ballpark. The Explorers will host the Sioux Falls Canaries on July 3 and July 4 with a stars and stripes fourth of July fireworks show following both games. Sioux City will close out the home portion of the schedule on August 28-30 against the back-to-back Miles Wolff Cup Champions, the Kane County Cougars, before closing out the regular season with their final seven games of the year on the road at Kansas City, September 1-3 followed by the Labor Day weekend series at Lake Country, September 4-7.

The 2026 American Association division format will not change—with Sioux City playing again in the West Division. Joining the Explorers in the West Division are the Fargo-Moorhead (ND/MN) RedHawks, Kansas City (KS) Monarchs, Lincoln (NE) Saltdogs, Sioux Falls (SD) Canaries and Winnipeg (MB) Goldeyes. The East Division comprises the Chicago Dogs (IL), Cleburne (TX) Railroaders, Gary SouthShore (IN) RailCats, Kane County (IL) Cougars, Lake Country (WI) DockHounds and Milwaukee (WI) Milkmen.

Details about the upcoming 2026 season include the following schedule features: The Explorers will play 61 games against the West Division, hosting 30 games at home and traveling for 31 games on the road. The remaining 39 games will come against the East Division with Sioux City playing 20 home games and 19 road games against the East. Sioux City will host a season-long, nine-game homestand, July 3-12, while the longest road trip of the season will include a pair of seven-game swings. The first seven-game road swing will be the season opening trip from May 15-21, and the second seven-day ride down the highway will be the final trip of the season, September 1-7. This season’s American Association All-Star Game will be played on July 14 at Haymarket Park at the home of the Lincoln Saltdogs in Lincoln, Nebraska. The X’s will also face the Lincoln Saltdogs in a scheduled doubleheader May 20 at Haymarket Park during the first road trip of the season.

Game times for all Explorers games home and away will be published as soon as they become available from around the American Association.

Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned for the exciting 2026 promotional calendar for the Explorers season, which will be announced later during the offseason; Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club’s website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

2026 Key Dates