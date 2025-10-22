DEA Drug Take Back

The Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday October 25, 2025, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m. at two locations in Sioux City.

1. Drilling Pharmacy – 4010 Morningside Ave.

2. Hy-Vee – 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

This bi-annual event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medication at one of the collection sites that will be manned by a Sioux City Police Officer. This is anonymous and no record of who drops of medication or what medications are kept.

During the last National Drug Take Back, the department collected over 100 pounds of medication for disposal. Not only is the medication safely disposed of, but it also helps in preventing medication abuse by removing unused medication from the home. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and the Sioux City Police Department are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.