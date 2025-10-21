Day of the Dead at Sioux City Public Museum

Sioux City, IA – Free family activities celebrating Día de los Muertos [Day of the Dead], presented in English and Spanish are underway at the Sioux City Public Museum. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that celebrates deceased loved ones through a combination of rituals, food, and festivities.

This year’s theme is “El aire que nos une” [The air that unites us] with a focus on the importance of connection in Day of the Dead festivities. The movement of air and the connection between people and the spirit world are represented with papel picado, a traditional Mexican folk art made by cutting intricate designs into delicate tissue paper.

The Día de los Muertos: El aire que nos une exhibition features altars created by Morningside University students, Irving Elementary School families, Unity in Action and friends of the Museum. The altars will be on display October 21 through November 2. Often found within homes or public places, Day of the Dead altars are created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones. Local schools were invited to make papel picado out of tissue paper to be included in the exhibition.

On October 26, the Sioux City Public Museum will host a day of celebration in honor of Día de los Muertos, including music, dancing, refreshments, face painting, and children’s crafts. This event will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm and is free to attend.

October 26 Schedule of Performances:

1:00 Reader’s Theater Performance – Morningside University’s Spanish Club

“Amor Eterno” – Natali Markworth

La Perla Tapitia Dancers of Irving Elementary

Break Refreshments and activities available from 1:00-4:00pm

2:30 Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Jalisco

“Coco” and “Más Allá Del Sol” – Esly Ovando, South Sioux City Schools

Mariachi Reyes de Oeste of Denison High School