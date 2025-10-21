Home Siouxland Business News Build & Treat at the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Sioux City, IA — On Friday, October 24, 20205, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host a “Build & Treat” at their location at 1150 TriView Ave from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon at the ReStore!

What to Expect:

  • Trunk-or-Treat fun for the kiddos!
  • Vendors, pumpkins, and crafts
  • Shop the ReStore and enjoy a special 10% discount on select items
  • Family-friendly activities and treats for all ages
  • Come shop, snack, and celebrate while supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope.
  • Bring the whole family—costumes encouraged!

