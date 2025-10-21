Build & Treat at the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Sioux City, IA — On Friday, October 24, 20205, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host a “Build & Treat” at their location at 1150 TriView Ave from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.

Join us for a fun-filled afternoon at the ReStore!

What to Expect: