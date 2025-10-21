Build & Treat at the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Sioux City, IA — On Friday, October 24, 20205, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host a “Build & Treat” at their location at 1150 TriView Ave from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
Join us for a fun-filled afternoon at the ReStore!
What to Expect:
- Trunk-or-Treat fun for the kiddos!
- Vendors, pumpkins, and crafts
- Shop the ReStore and enjoy a special 10% discount on select items
- Family-friendly activities and treats for all ages
- Come shop, snack, and celebrate while supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission of building homes, communities, and hope.
- Bring the whole family—costumes encouraged!